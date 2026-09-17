Gold price decreased by Rs 600 in India; Check updates rates here

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 600 for 24 carats and Rs 550 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,840 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,40,100 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Notably, the yellow metal prices have decreased by Rs 450 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,14,630.

On September 17, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,840 for 24-carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,40,100 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities; check the latest rates here:

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,52,990 1,40,250 Mumbai 1,52,840 1,40,100 Chennai 1,52,840 1,40,100 Kolkata 1,52,840 1,40,100 Hyderabad 1,52,840 1,40,100 Bangalore 1,52,840 1,40,100 Bhubaneswar 1,52,840 1,40,100

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,45,000 on September 17, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram today.