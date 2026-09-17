Gold price decreased by Rs 600 in India; Check updates rates here
Check the latest gold price in India. Discover the recent changes in 24- and 22-carat gold across major cities.
New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 600 for 24 carats and Rs 550 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,840 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,40,100 per 10 grams on Thursday.
Notably, the yellow metal prices have decreased by Rs 450 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,14,630.
On September 17, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,840 for 24-carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,40,100 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities; check the latest rates here:
|City
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|Delhi
|1,52,990
|1,40,250
|Mumbai
|1,52,840
|1,40,100
|Chennai
|1,52,840
|1,40,100
|Kolkata
|1,52,840
|1,40,100
|Hyderabad
|1,52,840
|1,40,100
|Bangalore
|1,52,840
|1,40,100
|Bhubaneswar
|1,52,840
|1,40,100
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,45,000 on September 17, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram today.