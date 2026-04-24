Gold price decreased by Rs 600 for 24 carats on April 24, 2026; Check details here

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 600 for 24-carat and Rs 550 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 24, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,950 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,40,200 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,14,710 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 450

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,52,950 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,40,200 on Friday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,53,100 Rs 1,40,350 Mumbai Rs 1,52,950 Rs 1,40,200 Chennai Rs 1,53,820 Rs 1,41,000 Kolkata Rs 1,52,950 Rs 1,40,200 Hyderabad Rs 1,52,950 Rs 1,40,200 Bangalore Rs 1,52,950 Rs 1,40,200 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,52,950 Rs 1,40,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. On April 24, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,59,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,65,000 on Friday.