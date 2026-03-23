Gold price decreased by Rs 5,950 for 24 carats on March 23, Silver rates fall by Rs 15,000

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New Delhi: The Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 5,950 for 24-carat gold and Rs 5450 for 22 carat in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East countries.

On March 23, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,40,020 per 10 grams and Rs 1,28,350 for 22-carat gold per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,05,020 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 4,460.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,40,020 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,28,350 on Monday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,40,170 1,28,500 Mumbai 1,40,020 1,28,350 Chennai 1,41,280 1,29,500 Kolkata 1,40,020 1,28,350 Hyderabad 1,40,020 1,28,350 Bangalore 1,40,020 1,28,350 Bhubaneswar 1,40,020 1,28,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 15,000 in the last 24 hours. On March 23, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,30,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 30,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,30,000 on Monday.