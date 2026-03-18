Gold Price decreased by Rs 330 for 24 carats in India, check updated rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India has decreased in the last 24 hours for both the 24 carat and 22 carat amid the ongoing war in the Middle East countries.

On March 18, 2026, the price of 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,57,750 per 10 grams and Rs 1,44,600 for 22 carats per 10 grams.

The gold metal price has decreased by Rs 330 for 24 carats and Rs 300 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,18,310 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 250.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,57,750 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,44,600 on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,58,240 1,45,060 Mumbai 1,57,750 1,44,600 Chennai 1,58,950 1,45,700 Kolkata 1,57,750 1,44,600 Hyderabad 1,57,750 1,44,600 Bangalore 1,57,750 1,44,600 Bhubaneswar 1,57,750 1,44,600

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On March 18, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,65,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on Tuesday.