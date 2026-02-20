Gold Price decreased by Rs 320 for 24 carats in India, check updated rates here

Get the latest gold price in India. Know about the latest rates for gold in major cities on February 20, 2026.

By Subhashree Dash
Gold price in India

New Delhi: The gold price in India has decreased by Rs 320 for 24 carats and Rs 300 in major cities over the last 24 hours. On February 20, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,56,170. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price has recorded at Rs 1,43,150 per 10 grams.

On February 20, 2026, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar was recorded at Rs 1,56,170 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, and Rs 1,43,150 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City24 carat22 carat
Delhi1,56,3201,43,300
Mumbai1,56,1701,43,150
Chennai1,57,3101,44,200
Kolkata1,56,1701,43,150
Hyderabad1,56,1701,43,150
Bangalore1,56,1701,43,150
Bhubaneswar1,56,1701,43,150

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India remained constant at Rs 2,70,000 on February 20, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has remained the same at Rs 2,70,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.

