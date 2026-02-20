Gold Price decreased by Rs 320 for 24 carats in India, check updated rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India has decreased by Rs 320 for 24 carats and Rs 300 in major cities over the last 24 hours. On February 20, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,56,170. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price has recorded at Rs 1,43,150 per 10 grams.

On February 20, 2026, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar was recorded at Rs 1,56,170 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, and Rs 1,43,150 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,56,320 1,43,300 Mumbai 1,56,170 1,43,150 Chennai 1,57,310 1,44,200 Kolkata 1,56,170 1,43,150 Hyderabad 1,56,170 1,43,150 Bangalore 1,56,170 1,43,150 Bhubaneswar 1,56,170 1,43,150

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India remained constant at Rs 2,70,000 on February 20, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has remained the same at Rs 2,70,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.