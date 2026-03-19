Gold Price decreased by Rs 2,780 for 24 carats in India, Check updated rates here

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New Delhi: The Gold prices in India has decreased in the last 24 hours for both the 24 carat and 22 carat amid the ongoing war in the Middle East countries.

On March 19, 2026, the price of 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,640 per 10 grams and Rs 1,41,750 for 22 carats per 10 grams.

The gold metal price has decreased by Rs 2,780 for 24 carats and Rs 2780 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,15,980 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 2090.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,54,640 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,41,750 on Tuesday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,54,790 1,41,900 Mumbai 1,54,640 1,41,750 Chennai 1,56,000 1,43,000 Kolkata 1,54,640 1,41,750 Hyderabad 1,54,640 1,41,750 Bangalore 1,54,640 1,41,750 Bhubaneswar 1,54,640 1,41,750

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5,000 in the last 24 hours. On March 19, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,65,000 on Tuesday.