Gold Price decreased by Rs 270 In Bhubaneswar On Friday

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold Price In India

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has been decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carats and Rs 250 for 22 carats in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday .

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 71,150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 77,620 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On December 6, 2024, Friday . 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,620, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat
 Delhi 77,770  71,300
 Mumbai  77,620  71,150
 Chennai  77,620  71,150
 Kolkata  77,620  71,150
 Hyderabad  77,620  71,150
 Bangalore  77,620  71,150
 Bhubaneswar  77,620  71,150

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On December 6, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5 percent
You might also like

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5 percent

Petrol and Diesel rates drop in Bhubaneswar on December 06, 2024

Spotify launches personalised AI podcast for its users, limited to certain markets…

Indian markets make substantial gains from day’s low in anticipation of rate…