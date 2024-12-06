Gold Price decreased by Rs 270 In Bhubaneswar On Friday

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has been decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carats and Rs 250 for 22 carats in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday .

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 71,150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 77,620 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On December 6, 2024, Friday . 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,620, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,770 71,300 Mumbai 77,620 71,150 Chennai 77,620 71,150 Kolkata 77,620 71,150 Hyderabad 77,620 71,150 Bangalore 77,620 71,150 Bhubaneswar 77,620 71,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On December 6, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram.