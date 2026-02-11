Gold Price decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carats in India, check updated rates here
Current gold price in India: 24-carat gold at Rs 1,58,510 and 22-carat gold at Rs 1,45,300. Stay informed.
New Delhi: The Gold price in India has been recorded at Rs 1,58,510 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,300. The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carats and Rs 250 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours.
On Wednesday, Bhubaneswar witnessed the gold price decreased at Rs 1,58,510 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,300.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,58,660
|1,45,450
|Mumbai
|1,58,510
|1,45,300
|Chennai
|1,59,280
|1,46,000
|Kolkata
|1,58,510
|1,45,300
|Hyderabad
|1,58,510
|1,45,300
|Bangalore
|1,58,510
|1,45,300
|Bhubaneswar
|1,58,510
|1,45,300
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has remained unchanged. On February 10, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,90,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 3,00,000 in Bhubaneswar today.