Gold Price decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carats in India, check updated rates here

Current gold price in India: 24-carat gold at Rs 1,58,510 and 22-carat gold at Rs 1,45,300. Stay informed.

By Subhashree Dash
Gold Price in India

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold price in India has been recorded at Rs 1,58,510 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,300. The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carats and Rs 250 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Bhubaneswar witnessed the gold price decreased at Rs 1,58,510 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,300.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

Advertisement

City24 carat22 carat
Delhi1,58,6601,45,450
Mumbai1,58,5101,45,300
Chennai1,59,2801,46,000
Kolkata1,58,5101,45,300
Hyderabad1,58,5101,45,300
Bangalore1,58,5101,45,300
Bhubaneswar1,58,5101,45,300

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained unchanged. On February 10, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,90,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 3,00,000 in Bhubaneswar today.

Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar on February 11, details inside

Advertisement

x