Gold Price decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carats in India, check updated rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold price in India has been recorded at Rs 1,58,510 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,300. The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carats and Rs 250 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Bhubaneswar witnessed the gold price decreased at Rs 1,58,510 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,300.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,58,660 1,45,450 Mumbai 1,58,510 1,45,300 Chennai 1,59,280 1,46,000 Kolkata 1,58,510 1,45,300 Hyderabad 1,58,510 1,45,300 Bangalore 1,58,510 1,45,300 Bhubaneswar 1,58,510 1,45,300

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained unchanged. On February 10, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,90,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 3,00,000 in Bhubaneswar today.