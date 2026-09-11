Gold price decreased by Rs 2,620 for 24 carats in India on September 11; Check latest rates

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 2620 for 24 carats and Rs 2,400 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,890 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,40,150 per 10 grams on Friday.

Notably, the yellow metal prices have decreased by Rs 1,960 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,14,670.

On September 11, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,890 for 24-carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,40,150 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,53,040 1,40,300 Mumbai 1,52,890 1,40,150 Chennai 1,52,890 1,40,150 Kolkata 1,52,890 1,40,150 Hyderabad 1,52,890 1,40,150 Bangalore 1,52,890 1,40,150 Bhubaneswar 1,52,890 1,40,150

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 10,000 is recorded at Rs 2,45,000 on September 11, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also decreased by Rs 10,000 recorded at Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram today.

Also Read: No Change in Fuel Prices in Bhubaneswar Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices