Gold price decreased by Rs 2,230 for 24 carats on May 28, Silver rates fall by Rs 10,000

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 2,230 for 24 carats and Rs 2,050 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On May 28, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,56,060, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,43,050 on Thursday.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,17,040 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 1680 on May 28, 2026.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,56,060 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,050 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,56,210 1,43,200 Mumbai 1,56,060 1,43,050 Chennai 1,58,180 1,45,000 Kolkata 1,56,060 1,43,050 Hyderabad 1,56,060 1,43,050 Bangalore 1,56,060 1,43,050 Bhubaneswar 1,56,060 1,43,050

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On May 28, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,85,000 on Thursday.