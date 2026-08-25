Gold Price decreased by Rs 220 for 24 carats in India; Silver rates remain flat

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 220 for 24 carats and Rs 200 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On August 25, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,63,750, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,50,100.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased by Rs 220 for 24 carats. It has been recorded as Rs 1,63,750 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,50,100 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,22,810 in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 120.

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The gold price saw no change across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,63,900 1,50,250 Mumbai 1,63,750 1,50,100 Chennai 1,63,750 1,50,100 Kolkata 1,63,750 1,50,100 Hyderabad 1,63,750 1,50,100 Bangalore 1,63,750 1,50,100 Bhubaneswar 1,63,750 1,50,100

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On August 25, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 10,000 over the last 24 hours, to Rs 2,65,000 on Tuesday.