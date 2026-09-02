Gold Price decreased by Rs 2,070 for 24 carats in India on September 02, 2026

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has decreased by Rs 2,070 in major cities over the last 24 hours. On September 2, 2026, the 24-carat gold price decreased to Rs 1,52, 020. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold prices recorded at Rs 1,39,350 per 10 grams.

On September 2, 2026, the cost of gold in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 1,52,020 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and the 22-carat gold price has been listed at Rs 1,39,350 per 10 grams.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,14,020 in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 1,550.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,52,170 1,39,500 Mumbai 1,52,020 1,39,350 Chennai 1,52,020 1,39,350 Kolkata 1,52,020 1,39,350 Hyderabad 1,52,020 1,39,350 Bangalore 1,52,020 1,39,350 Bhubaneswar 1,52,020 1,39,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5000 to Rs 2,45,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has remained constant and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram on September 02, 2026, that is, on Wednesday.