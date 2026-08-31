Gold price decreased by Rs 1,470 on August 31, 2026; Check updated rates here

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has decreased by Rs 1,470 in major cities over the last 24 hours. On August 31, 2026, the 24-carat gold price has dropped to Rs 1,56, 770. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold prices recorded at Rs 1,43,700 per 10 grams.

On August 31, 2026, the cost of gold in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 1,56,770 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and the 22-carat gold price has been listed at Rs 1,43,700 per 10 grams.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,17,850 in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 830.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,56,920 1,43,850 Mumbai 1,56,770 1,43,700 Chennai 1,56,770 1,43,700 Kolkata 1,56,770 1,43,700 Hyderabad 1,56,770 1,43,700 Bangalore 1,56,770 1,43,700 Bhubaneswar 1,56,770 1,43,700

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant at Rs 2,55,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged and is recorded at Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram on August 31, 202026, that is on Monday.