Gold price decreased by Rs 1,200 for 24 carats on April 23, 2026; Check details here

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 1,200 for 24-carat and Rs 1,100 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 23, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,53,550 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,40,750 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,15,160 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,53,550 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,40,750 on Thursday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,53,700 Rs 1,40,900 Mumbai Rs 1,53,550 Rs 1,40,750 Chennai Rs 1,54,480 Rs 1,41,600 Kolkata Rs 1,53,550 Rs 1,40,750 Hyderabad Rs 1,53,550 Rs 1,40,750 Bangalore Rs 1,53,550 Rs 1,40,750 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,53,550 Rs 1,40,750

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On April 23, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 on Thursday.