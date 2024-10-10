Gold Price decrease for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat In India On October 10; Check Latest Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 76,690 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,300.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On October 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 76,690 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,300.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 76,840 70,450 Mumbai 76,690 70,300 Chennai 76,690 70,300 Kolkata 76,690 70,300 Hyderabad 76,690 70,300 Bangalore 76,690 70,300 Bhubaneswar 76,690 70,300

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India decreased marginally by Rs 2000 in the last 24 hours. October 10, silver costs Rs 94,900 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.