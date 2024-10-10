Gold Price decrease for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat In India On October 10; Check Latest Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold rate in india

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 76,690 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,300.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On October 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 76,690 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,300.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat 
Delhi 76,840 70,450
Mumbai 76,690 70,300
Chennai 76,690 70,300
Kolkata 76,690 70,300
Hyderabad 76,690 70,300
Bangalore 76,690 70,300
Bhubaneswar 76,690 70,300

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India decreased marginally by Rs 2000 in the last 24 hours. October 10, silver costs Rs 94,900 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: RBI increases UPI Lite limit from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000
You might also like

Petrol and Diesel Prices increased in Bhubaneswar October 10; Check details

RBI increases UPI Lite limit from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000

Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5 percent

RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting today: Will RBI cut repo rate this time