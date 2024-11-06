Gold price decreases for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat in India on November 6; Check latest rates here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,540.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,540.

Gold prices decrease across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 80,380 73, 690 Mumbai 80,230 73,540 Chennai 80,230 73,540 Kolkata 80,230 73,540 Hyderabad 80,230 73,540 Bangalore 80,230 73,540 Bhubaneswar 80,230 73,540

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 6, silver costs Rs 95,900 per kilogram.

