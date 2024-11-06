Gold price decreases for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat in India on November 6; Check latest rates here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,540.
Gold prices decrease across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|80,380
|73, 690
|Mumbai
|80,230
|73,540
|Chennai
|80,230
|73,540
|Kolkata
|80,230
|73,540
|Hyderabad
|80,230
|73,540
|Bangalore
|80,230
|73,540
|Bhubaneswar
|80,230
|73,540
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 6, silver costs Rs 95,900 per kilogram.