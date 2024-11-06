Gold price decreases for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat in India on November 6; Check latest rates here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,540.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,540.

Gold prices decrease across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 80,380 73, 690
Mumbai 80,230 73,540
Chennai 80,230 73,540
Kolkata 80,230 73,540
Hyderabad 80,230 73,540
Bangalore 80,230 73,540
Bhubaneswar 80,230 73,540

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 6, silver costs Rs 95,900 per kilogram.

Also Read: Rupee depreciated marginally in Oct compared to bloodbath in other currencies
