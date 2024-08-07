Gold price declines by Rs 870 in India on August 7, Silver rate drops by Rs 3,200

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased after nearly three days in the last 24 hours. On August 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 69,710 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,900.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On August 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,710 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,900.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 69,860 Rs 64,050 Mumbai Rs 69,710 Rs 63,900 Chennai Rs 69,820 Rs 64,000 Kolkata Rs 69,710 Rs 63,900 Hyderabad Rs 69,710 Rs 63,900 Bangalore Rs 69,710 Rs 63,900 Bhubaneswar Rs 69,710 Rs 63,900

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has dropped by Rs 3,200 in the last 24 hours. On August 7, silver costs Rs 82,500 per kilogram.