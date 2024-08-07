Gold price declines by Rs 870 in India on August 7, Silver rate drops by Rs 3,200

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased after nearly three days in the last 24 hours. On August 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 69,710 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,900.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On August 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,710 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,900.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 69,860
|Rs 64,050
|Mumbai
|Rs 69,710
|Rs 63,900
|Chennai
|Rs 69,820
|Rs 64,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 69,710
|Rs 63,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 69,710
|Rs 63,900
|Bangalore
|Rs 69,710
|Rs 63,900
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 69,710
|Rs 63,900
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has dropped by Rs 3,200 in the last 24 hours. On August 7, silver costs Rs 82,500 per kilogram.