Gold Price Continues To Rise In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Updated Rates

By WCE 6
Photo Credit: Mint

Bhubaneswar: Gold price continues to rise for the third day in capital city Bhubaneswar.

On Wednesday, the price of the gold recorded Rs 48,000 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 52,360.

On Tuesday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs. 47,300 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,600.

22 carat and 24 carat gold increased by Rs 700 and Rs 760 per 10 grams in last 24 hours.

Gold price in important cities of India:

Image Credits: Good returns
