Gold price continues to rise for third consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 7
Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold increased for the third consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours on Friday.

Today, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 47,390 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold has been recorded at Rs 49,650 per 10 grams.

It is to be noted that the gold price has increased by Rs 2,490 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 660 per 10 grams of 24 Carat.

On Thursday, the price of gold for 22 Carat and 24 Carat was recorded at Rs 44,900 and Rs 48,990 respectively.

Similarly, the Silver price has increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 745 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:
