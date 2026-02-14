Gold price continues to fluctuate in India on February 14
New Delhi: The gold price in India has climbed higher for both the 24 carat and 22 carat in India on Saturday. On February 14, 2026, the cost of the gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,57,750 for 24-carat per 10 grams, while the 22-carat per 10 grams price is set at Rs 1,44,600. The 24-carat gold price in India has gone up by Rs 1,9720 per 10 grams and Rs 1,800 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours.
In Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold price has gone up to Rs 1,57,750, while the 22-carat per 10 grams is at Rs 1,44,600.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,57,900
|1,44,750
|Mumbai
|1,57,750
|1,44,600
|Chennai
|1,58,840
|1,45,600
|Kolkata
|1,57,750
|1,44,600
|Hyderabad
|1,57,750
|1,44,600
|Bangalore
|1,57,750
|1,44,600
|Bhubaneswar
|1,57,750
|1,44,600
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India decreased by Rs 5,000 with rate at Rs 2,75,000 on February 14, 2026. The silver price in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar is at Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram today.