Gold price continues to fluctuate in India on February 14

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India has climbed higher for both the 24 carat and 22 carat in India on Saturday. On February 14, 2026, the cost of the gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,57,750 for 24-carat per 10 grams, while the 22-carat per 10 grams price is set at Rs 1,44,600. The 24-carat gold price in India has gone up by Rs 1,9720 per 10 grams and Rs 1,800 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold price has gone up to Rs 1,57,750, while the 22-carat per 10 grams is at Rs 1,44,600.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,57,900 1,44,750 Mumbai 1,57,750 1,44,600 Chennai 1,58,840 1,45,600 Kolkata 1,57,750 1,44,600 Hyderabad 1,57,750 1,44,600 Bangalore 1,57,750 1,44,600 Bhubaneswar 1,57,750 1,44,600

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India decreased by Rs 5,000 with rate at Rs 2,75,000 on February 14, 2026. The silver price in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar is at Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram today.

Also Read: India Introduces 44 New Tariff Lines in Budget 2026 to Monitor US Imports and Protect Domestic Sectors