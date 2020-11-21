Gold Price Continues To Fall In Bhubaneswar On Saturday

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate continues to fall in Bhubaneswar for last few days.

As on Saturday, the yellow metal price recorded Rs 46,900 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,240.

The price of the gold on Friday was recorded at Rs 47,000 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 51,340 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

The fall in gold prices have brought a respite among customers who are planning to purchase gold during weekend.

On the other hand silver rates in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 66,500 per 1kg, today.