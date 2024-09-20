Gold price continues to decrease on September 20, Check latest rates
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has continued to decrease in the last 24 hours. On September 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,250.
In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,250.
Gold prices increased across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 74,600
|Rs 68,400
|Mumbai
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Chennai
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Kolkata
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Hyderabad
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Bangalore
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
Silver price in India
On September 20, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has remained same in the last 24 hours.