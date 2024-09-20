Gold price continues to decrease on September 20, Check latest rates 

By Pratyay
gold price today
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has continued to decrease in the last 24 hours. On September 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,250.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,250.

Gold prices increased across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 74,600 Rs 68,400
Mumbai Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Chennai Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Kolkata Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Hyderabad Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Bangalore Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Bhubaneswar Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250

 

Silver price in India

On September 20, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has remained same in the last 24 hours.

