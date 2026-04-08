Gold gets costlier again, prices jump by Rs 3,980 amid West Asia Tensions

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 3,980 for 24-carat and Rs 3,650 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 08, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,53,820 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,41,000 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,15,370 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 2,990

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,53,820 for 24-carat gold, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,41,000 for the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,53,970 1,41,150 Mumbai 1,53,820 1,41,000 Chennai 1,54,910 1,42,000 Kolkata 1,53,820 1,41,000 Hyderabad 1,53,820 1,41,000 Bangalore 1,53,820 1,41,000 Bhubaneswar 1,53,820 1,41,000

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On April 08, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has increased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,65,000 on Wednesday.