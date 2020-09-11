Gold Continues To Become More Expensive In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices increased marginally in Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar, today.

As on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,720 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs.49,250.

On Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,560 and Rs.49,100 respectively.

While on the other hand the rate of silver was recorded as Rs 68,560 per 1 kg.

The opening up of markets in Bhubaneswar after lockdown has caused the yellow metal business to resume again. However business is far from normal as people still prefer to remain indoors due to the looming Covid-19 pandemic.

