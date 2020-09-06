Gold Price On 6th September
Image Credits: candere

Gold Becomes More Expensive On Sunday In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. The prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/10 grams increased by Rs 30.

As on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,320 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 48,890 .

On Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,290 and Rs 48,860 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,060 per 1 kg.

The easing up of restrictions during the fourth phase of unlock period has increased the business hours. However, normalcy in business activities is remains a dream.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Gold Prices In Different Indian Cities
Image credits: good returns

 

