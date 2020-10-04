Gold Becomes More Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

Bhubaneswar: Gold continues to become more expensive in smart city Bhubaneswar, today.

On Sunday, gold price in Odisha’s capital recorded Rs 52,900 for 24 carats per 10 grams while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 48,500.

As on Saturday, the yellow metal prices recorded Rs Rs 52,760 for 24 carats per 10 grams while 22 carats per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,370.

The rates for silver in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 61,200/ Kg.

Gold price on 4th october in important cities: