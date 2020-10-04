gold rates
Image Credits: shutterstock

Gold Becomes More Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold continues to become more expensive in smart city Bhubaneswar, today.

On Sunday, gold price in Odisha’s capital recorded Rs 52,900 for 24 carats per 10 grams while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 48,500.

As on Saturday, the yellow metal prices recorded Rs Rs 52,760 for 24 carats per 10 grams while 22 carats per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,370.

Related News

Petrol And Diesel Rates Remains Stable For Second…

Gold Price Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar On Saturday

Gandhi Jayanti Special: Burj Khalifa To Display Mahatma…

Diesel Prices Fall In Bhubaneswar On Gandhi Jayanti

The rates for silver in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 61,200/ Kg.

Gold price on 4th october in important cities:

Gold price
Image Credit: good returns

 

You might also like
State

BJD Leader & Pipli MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away at the age of 65

State

One killed, another injured in road mishap in Koraput

State

KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta extends helping hand to 2 poor Sports women

Nation

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra meet Hathras victim’s family

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7