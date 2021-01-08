Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold becomes less expensive in smart city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,500 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,850.

On Thursday, the price of the gold recorded Rs. 48,010 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 52,370.

22 carat and 24 carat gold decreased by Rs 510 and Rs 520 per 10 grams in last 24 hours.

Gold rate in different important cities in India: