Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Rates

Bhubaneswar: Gold became less expensive in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Today, the gold price for 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,370, while 24 per carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 52,800.

On Wednesday, the price of gold recorded Rs 53,100 for 24 carat per 10 grams while 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,660 .

Check today’s gold prices in various cities of India:

The the rates of silver in Bhubaneswar is recorded Rs 61,600.