Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold becomes less expensive in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

As on Sunday, the price of yellow metal recorded Rs 45,910 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,080.

24 carat gold rates decreased by Rs 210/ 10 gms while 22 carat gold decreased by Rs 190/ 10 gms.

Yesterday, the price of the gold was recorded Rs 46,100 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 50,290 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows: