gold price in odisha
Image Credits: The Nesavu

Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar, Check Update Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold becomes less expensive in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

As on Sunday, the price of yellow metal recorded Rs 45,910 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,080.

24 carat gold rates decreased by Rs 210/ 10 gms while 22 carat gold decreased by Rs 190/ 10 gms.

Yesterday, the price of the gold was recorded Rs 46,100 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 50,290 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

gold rate
Image credits: good returns
You might also like
Nation

Farmers Protest: Protesting Farmers Agree To Sixth Round Of Talks On December 9

State

Three Injured In Wall Collapse in Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Odisha forms panels to track adverse events in Covid-19 vaccine programme

State

6 kg Gold, 240 kg Silver seized from car in Odisha’s Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.