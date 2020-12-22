Gold Becomes Expensive In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Today the price of the gold recorded Rs 47,110 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 51,390.

On Monday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 46,810 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,060.

The price of the 22 carat gold increased by Rs 300 and the 24 carat gold price increased by Rs 330 today.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

While the silver recorded Rs 73,710 per kilogram on Tuesday.