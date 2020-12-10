Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Capital City Bhubaneswar, Check Price Here

Bhubaneswar: In a relief to gold buyers, the yellow metals becomes less expensive in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

On Thursday, the price of yellow metal recorded Rs 46,310 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,510.

As on Wednesday, the price of the gold was recorded at Rs 46,600 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 50,830 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

The price of the gold fall by Rs 290 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 320 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:

While the silver price remains at Rs 68,000 as on Thursday.