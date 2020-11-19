gold jewellery
Gold Becomes Cheaper In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Price Here

Bhubaneswar: In a much needed relief to buyers, gold becomes cheaper in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Today the yellow metal price recorded Rs 47,300 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,630.

The price of the gold on Wednesday was recorded at Rs 47,600 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 51,930 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

While the price of silver recorded Rs 62,900 on Thursday.

