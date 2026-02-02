Gold and silver rates decrease in India post budget day, Silver drops to Rs 3 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: The gold and silver rate in India has dropped significantly over the last 24 hours following the announcement of the budget in Parliament on Sunday.

On February 2, 2026, the 24-carat gold /10 grams price has been recorded at Rs 1,51,530, while the rate of 22-carat gold /10 grams has dropped to Rs 1,38,900.

The 24 carat gold price has dropped by Rs 9,050 per 10 grams while the 22 carat metal rate has fell by Rs 8,300 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours.

Similarly in Bhubaneswar, the gold price has been recorded the same as the India rates with 24-carat gold /10 grams at Rs 1,51,530 and 22-carat gold /10 grams at Rs 1,38,900.

Yetserday, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) price was at Rs 1,60,580 while 22-carat (10 grams) rate was recorded at Rs 1,47,200 in India.

The silver rates have witnessed a drastic fall of Rs 20,000 per 1 Kilogram with prices dropping to Rs 3,00,000.

The silver price in India has remained constant per 1 Kilograms in the last 24 hours. The prices of the silver is recorded at Rs 3,50,000 per 1 kilogram in India in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,51,680 1,39,500 Mumbai 1,51,530 1,38,900 Chennai 1,52,180 1,39,500 Kolkata 1,51,530 1,38,900 Hyderabad 1,51,530 1,38,900 Bangalore 1,51,530 1,38,900 Jaipur 1,51,680 1,39,500

