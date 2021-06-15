Gold and Silver rates continues to fall in Bhubaneswar on Raja

Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The rates for 22 carat gold and 24 carat gold continue to fall in Odisha’s capital city on June 15, 2021.

As on Tuesday, the prices for 22 carat gold recorded Rs 45,500 for 10 grams. Similarly, 24 carat gold recorded Rs 49,640 for 10 grams.

Yesterday, gold prices for 24 carat and 22 carat gold were Rs 49,890 per 10 grams and Rs 45,740 per 10 grams respectively.

24 carat gold witnessed a fall of Rs 250, while 22 carat gold recorded a fall of Rs 240 as compared to Monday.

On the other hand, the price of silver has been recorded at Rs 765 per 10 grams today. The prices dipped by Rs 8 as compared to that on Monday in Bhubaneswar.

Prices of gold in some important cities across India are as follows:

