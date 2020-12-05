Gold And Silver Rate In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate sharply rises in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

As on Saturday, the price of yellow metal recorded Rs 46,100 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,290.

24 carat gold rates increased by Rs 220/ 10 gms while 22 carat gold increased by Rs 200/ 10 gms.

Yesterday, the price of the gold was recorded Rs 45,900 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 50,070 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

On the other hand silver prices recorded Rs 67,500/ kg.