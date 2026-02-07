Gold and Silver prices rise again, Check the updated rates here
Get the latest updates on Gold and Silver prices. Find out the current rates in cities like Delhi and Mumbai now.
New Delhi: The Gold price in India has increased again by Rs 2,890 for 24 carats and Rs 2,650 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On February 07, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,56,600 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,550.
In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,56,600 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,550 in the last 24 hours.
The gold price remained unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,56,750
|1,43,700
|Mumbai
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
|Chennai
|1,57,310
|1,44,200
|Kolkata
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
|Hyderabad
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
|Bangalore
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
|Bhubaneswar
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On February 07, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 2,85,000 today in Bhubaneswar.