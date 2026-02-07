Gold and Silver prices rise again, Check the updated rates here

Get the latest updates on Gold and Silver prices. Find out the current rates in cities like Delhi and Mumbai now.

By Subhashree Dash
Gold Price in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi: The Gold price in India has increased again by Rs 2,890 for 24 carats and Rs 2,650 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On February 07, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,56,600 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,550.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,56,600 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,550 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price remained unchanged across major Indian cities.

City24 carat22 carat
Delhi1,56,7501,43,700
Mumbai1,56,6001,43,550
Chennai1,57,3101,44,200
Kolkata1,56,6001,43,550
Hyderabad1,56,6001,43,550
Bangalore1,56,6001,43,550
Bhubaneswar1,56,6001,43,550

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On February 07, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 2,85,000 today in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Fuel prices slightly increased in Bhubaneswar on 7th February, Check list here

