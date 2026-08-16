Gold and Silver prices remained constant on August 16, 2026; Check rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: Gold prices in India have remained constant for 24-carat and 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On August 16, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,130 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,42,200 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,16,350 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,55,130 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,42,200 on Sunday, according to the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

The gold prices in India witnessed minor changes across major cities; check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,55,280 Rs 1,42,350 Mumbai Rs 1,55,130 Rs 1,42,200 Chennai Rs 1,55,130 Rs 1,42,200 Kolkata Rs 1,55,130 Rs 1,42,200 Hyderabad Rs 1,55,130 Rs 1,42,200 Bangalore Rs 1,55,130 Rs 1,42,200 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,55,130 Rs 1,42,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained flat in the last 24 hours. On August 16, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 on Sunday.