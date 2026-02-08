Gold and silver prices remain unchanged in India on Feb 8, 2026

New Delhi: The Gold price in India has remained constant for 24 carats and 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On February 08, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,56,600 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,550.

In Bhubaneswar, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 1,56,600 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,550 on Sunday.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,56,750 1,43,700 Mumbai 1,56,600 1,43,550 Chennai 1,57,310 1,44,200 Kolkata 1,56,600 1,43,550 Hyderabad 1,56,600 1,43,550 Bangalore 1,56,600 1,43,550 Bhubaneswar 1,56,600 1,43,550

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has also remained unchanged by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On February 07, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 2,85,000 today in Bhubaneswar.