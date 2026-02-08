Gold and silver prices remain unchanged in India on Feb 8, 2026
On February 08, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,56,600 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,550.
New Delhi: The Gold price in India has remained constant for 24 carats and 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On February 08, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,56,600 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,550.
In Bhubaneswar, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 1,56,600 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,550 on Sunday.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,56,750
|1,43,700
|Mumbai
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
|Chennai
|1,57,310
|1,44,200
|Kolkata
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
|Hyderabad
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
|Bangalore
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
|Bhubaneswar
|1,56,600
|1,43,550
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has also remained unchanged by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On February 07, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 2,85,000 today in Bhubaneswar.