Gold and Silver prices remain stable in the last 24 hours in India, Check rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India today is recorded at Rs 1,55,780 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold and Rs 1,42,800 per 10 grams for 22-karat gold on April 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,16,840 per 10 grams today. The prices remained constant in the last 24 hours in India.

On April 19, 2026, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,55,780, and 22-carat gold at Rs 1,42,800 per 10 grams in the Capital City of Odisha over the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Check the gold price across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,55,930 Rs 1,42,950 Mumbai Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800 Chennai Rs 1,56,660 Rs 1,43,600 Kolkata Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800 Hyderabad Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800 Bangalore Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,55,780 Rs 1,42,800

Silver price in India

Meanwhile, the silver price has remained unchanged in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on April 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has remained stable, now recorded at Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.