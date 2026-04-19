Gold and Silver prices remain stable in the last 24 hours in India, Check rates here
Check the Gold and Silver prices as of April 19, 2026. Get the latest updates for gold rates in major Indian cities.
New Delhi: The gold price in India today is recorded at Rs 1,55,780 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold and Rs 1,42,800 per 10 grams for 22-karat gold on April 19, 2026.
Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,16,840 per 10 grams today. The prices remained constant in the last 24 hours in India.
On April 19, 2026, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,55,780, and 22-carat gold at Rs 1,42,800 per 10 grams in the Capital City of Odisha over the last 24 hours.
Check the gold price across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 1,55,930
|Rs 1,42,950
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,55,780
|Rs 1,42,800
|Chennai
|Rs 1,56,660
|Rs 1,43,600
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,55,780
|Rs 1,42,800
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,55,780
|Rs 1,42,800
|Bangalore
|Rs 1,55,780
|Rs 1,42,800
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,55,780
|Rs 1,42,800
Silver price in India
Meanwhile, the silver price has remained unchanged in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on April 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has remained stable, now recorded at Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.