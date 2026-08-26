Gold and Silver prices remain constant on August 26, 2026; Check price details here
Check the latest Gold and Silver prices in India. Find out current rates for 24-carat and 22-carat gold in major cities.
New Delhi: The Gold price in India has remained constant for 24-carat and 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On August 26, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,63,750, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,50,100.
In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also remained unchanged for 24 and 22 carats. It has been recorded as Rs 1,63,750 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,50,100 in the last 24 hours.
In Bhubaneswar, the 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,22,810 in the last 24 hours, remained constant.
The gold price saw no change across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,63,900
|1,50,250
|Mumbai
|1,63,750
|1,50,100
|Chennai
|1,63,750
|1,50,100
|Kolkata
|1,63,750
|1,50,100
|Hyderabad
|1,63,750
|1,50,100
|Bangalore
|1,63,750
|1,50,100
|Bhubaneswar
|1,63,750
|1,50,100
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On August 26, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged over the last 24 hours, at Rs 2,65,000 on Wednesday.