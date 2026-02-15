Gold and silver prices remain constant in major cities of India

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India has remained constant in major cities of India over the last 24 hours. The 24 carat gold price continues to remain the same as yesterday at Rs Rs 1,57,750 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams on Sunday.

On February 14, 2026, the cost of the gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,57,750 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,44,600 for 22 carat in Bhubaneswar.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,57,900 1,44,750 Mumbai 1,57,750 1,44,600 Chennai 1,58,840 1,45,600 Kolkata 1,57,750 1,44,600 Hyderabad 1,57,750 1,44,600 Bangalore 1,57,750 1,44,600 Bhubaneswar 1,57,750 1,44,600

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on February 15, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar have also remained constant at Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram today.

