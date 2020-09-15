Bhubaneswar: The price of the precious yellow metal has increased marginally in Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

As of today, Gold prices for 24 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 54,020 while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded as Rs.49,520.

On Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats per 10 grams and 22 carats per 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,530 and Rs.49,070 respectively.

While on the other hand the rate of silver also continued to rise and was recorded at Rs 69,560 per 1 kg today.

The yellow metal business has resumed again in capital city of Bhubaneswar after lock-down. However business is far from normal as people still prefer to remain indoors due to increase in the Covid-19 cases in the city.

Gold price in various cities of India today are as follows: