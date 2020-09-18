Gold rate on 18th september
Image Credit: todayspast

Gold And Silver Prices Fall Down In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal falls down in Smart city Bhubaneswar today.

On Friday, the gold price for 24 carats per 10 grams was Rs 53,550 while 22 carats per 10 grams was Rs 49,090.

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats per 10 grams and 22 carats per 10 grams were recorded as Rs Rs 54,950 and Rs 49,450. respectively.

While on the other hand the rate of silver rates fell down by Rs 500/ Kg. Silver recorded Rs 67,800/ Kg on Thursday while it recorded Rs Rs 69,000/Kg yesterday.

Today’s gold rates in various cities across India:

Gold Prices On 18th September
Image Credit: good returns

 

