Gold and silver prices drop in India on February 16, Check City-wise rates here

New Delhi: The gold price in India has decreased in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold price continues to decrease by Rs 1,310 for 24 carats and Rs 1200 for 22 carats, recorded at Rs 1,56,440 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,43,400 per 10 grams on Monday.

On February 16, 2026, the cost of the gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,56,440 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,43,400 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,56,590 1,43,550 Mumbai 1,56,440 1,43,400 Chennai 1,57,530 1,44,400 Kolkata 1,56,440 1,43,400 Hyderabad 1,56,440 1,43,400 Bangalore 1,56,440 1,43,400 Bhubaneswar 1,56,440 1,43,400

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India decreased by Rs 7000 is recorded at Rs 2,68,000 on February 16, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar has also remained constant at Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram today.