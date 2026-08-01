Gold and Silver Prices Drop in India on August 1: Check City-Wise Rates

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India has decreased in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold price continues to decrease by Rs 110 for 24 carats and Rs 100 for 22 carats, recorded at Rs 1,44,220 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,32,200 per 10 grams on Saturday.

On August 1, 2026, the cost of the gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,44,220 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,32,200 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,44,220 1,32,200 Mumbai 1,44,220 1,32,200 Chennai 1,44,220 1,32,200 Kolkata 1,44,220 1,32,200 Hyderabad 1,44,220 1,32,200 Bangalore 1,44,220 1,32,200 Bhubaneswar 1,44,220 1,32,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India remained constant is recorded at Rs 2,34,900 on August 1, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 100 at Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram today.

Also Read: 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price dropped by Rs 202 in Delhi, Rs 209 in Kolkata