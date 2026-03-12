Gold and silver prices decreased in India as Middle East Conflict rages on

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stand at Rs 1,62,220 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,48,700 for 22 carats per 10 grams on March 12, 2026, Thursday. The gold metal price has increased by Rs 1,090 for 24 carats and Rs 1000 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,21,670 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 810.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,62,220 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,48,700 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,63,460 1,49,850 Mumbai 1,62,220 1,48,700 Chennai 1,63,310 1,49,700 Kolkata 1,62,220 1,48,700 Hyderabad 1,62,220 1,48,700 Bangalore 1,62,220 1,48,700 Bhubaneswar 1,62,220 1,48,700

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 10000 in the last 24 hours. On March 12, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 2,90,000 today.