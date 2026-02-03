Gold and silver prices continues to drop in India, Is it the right time to buy gold and silver?

Bhubaneswar: The gold and silver price continues to drop in India on Tuesday. On February 3, the gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,51,750 per 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs 1,39,100 per 10 grams for 22 carat.

The 24 carat gold price has dropped by Rs 1,420 per 10 grams while the 22 carat metal rate has fell by Rs 1,300 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, 2026, the 24-carat gold /10 grams price has been recorded at Rs 1,53,170, while the rate of 22-carat gold /10 grams has dropped to Rs 1,40,400.

Similarly in Bhubaneswar, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 1,51,750 for 24-carat gold /10 grams and 22-carat gold /10 grams at Rs 1,39,100.

The silver rate has once again fallen by Rs 20,000 per 1 Kilogram over the 24 hours. The silver price has dropped to Rs 2,80,000 per 1 Kilogram.

Check gold price in major cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,51,900 1,39,250 Mumbai 1,51,750 1,39,100 Chennai 1,53,060 1,40,300 Kolkata 1,51,750 1,39,100 Hyderabad 1,51,750 1,39,100 Bangalore 1,51,750 1,39,100 Jaipur 1,51,900 1,39,250

Should you buy Gold and Silver now?

The gold and silver price dropped after the Union Budget 2026 was announced in the parliament. Prior to the budget, the precious metals witnessed a sharp rise in price followed by steepest single-day fall since 1980 last week. Prior to the price fall, the gold had reached nearly Rs 2 lakh mark with record Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 grams cost while silver had reached above Rs 4.20 lakh per kg. Now, the price have dropped below Rs 1.55 mark for gold and Rs 2.80 lakh for silver.

However, don’t be eager to buy the gold and silver with this price fall as this looks like the levels are coming back to normal after the steep rise instead of a sign for drastic change in prices.

So, if your are considering to invest small amount of money during this price dip period then it’s okay. But, don’t put all the money in buying gold and silver as prices may fall further or rise sharply. So, be caution while purchasing gold.