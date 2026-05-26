Gold and silver price today: Yellow metal declined; check 24K, 22K city-wise rates here

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New Delhi: Gold and silver prices witnessed sharp volatility on May 26, 2026, amid global geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in crude oil prices. In the domestic bullion market, both precious metals traded lower after recent gains, with silver recording a steep decline of over ₹3,800 per kilogram.

The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 490 for 24 carats and Rs 450 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,58,890, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,45,650 on Tuesday.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,19,170 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 370 on May 26, 2026.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,58,890 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,650 in the last 24 hours.

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The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,59,040 1,45,800 Mumbai 1,58,890 1,45,650 Chennai 1,60,690 1,47,300 Kolkata 1,58,890 1,45,650 Hyderabad 1,58,890 1,45,650 Bangalore 1,58,890 1,45,650 Bhubaneswar 1,58,890 1,45,650

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 on Tuesday.