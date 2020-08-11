Gold and silver price today
Image Credit: india.com

Gold And Silver Price Rise Yet Again In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The present Covid-19 crisis has hit gold businesses across India very hard. The price of gold and silver continues to rise in the domestic markets.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 58,480 and Rs 53,590 respectively in Bhubaneswar today.

Earlier on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 58,470 and Rs 53,580 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 75,160 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Photo Credit: GoodReturns
