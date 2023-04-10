GoFirst is offering free air tickets for its anniversary!

Have you booked a flight ticket to Rajasthan? Or do you have plans to go somewhere else? If you haven’t booked the ticket, then we have good news for you. The airline company GoFirst has brought you a great gift and offering travellers a chance to fly around for free as part of its special anniversary offer.

Airline company GoFirst is celebrating its 17th anniversary. On this occasion, GoFirst has brought two special offers for its passengers. So that the passengers can get some other benefits as well as benefit from the flight. So let’s know about this offer.

On the occasion of its 17th anniversary, GoFirst is offering free flight tickets to passengers aged 17 and over. This offer is valid only until November 4, 2023. For this, the passengers must be above 17 years of age and below 18 years of age as of December 1, 2022. Passengers have to show their identity card to travel.

If you want to take advantage of the ‘Fly for Free’ offer, you need to visit the GoFirst website. There you will find all the data in the booking management department. Then you can select the Free Voucher option.

Later, there will be an option to upload an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport. There, you will upload your credentials. Once all your details are valid, you will receive a letter. In which you can get information about your confirmed journey.

Similarly, GoFirst has special offers for other passengers as well. 17% discount on passenger tickets For this, passengers must use the promo code GOING17. This offer is valid until November 4, 2023. To avail this facility, customers must book at least 15 days prior to their trip.